Online vacation rental sites are an alternative to hotels, but one North Texan learned not all postings are allowed.

Last summer, Shane James found himself between homes.

“We sold our home in Allen, in the process of building a new home and needed a place to stay because we already sold the other house,” said James.

He chose Vrbo to find a place until their new home was ready.

“It seemed reputable. You know, for the whole process and that they do the due diligence investigating before they rent out to leasers,” James said.

After two weeks, James said he received an eviction notice from property management. According to Texas property code, subletting an apartment is prohibited without the landlord's consent.

James tried to get a refund by disputing the charge on his credit card.

“This is ongoing for three months,” James said. “That’s when I reached out to you guys for help.”

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Vrbo and about a week later, James received a refund totaling $4,655.

In an email to NBC 5 Responds, Vrbo said, “We expect hosts to follow local rules and regulations when using our platform. If hosts are in violation, we reserve the right to remove them. We’ve refunded this guest for the full amount of their booking and the property has been removed from our site.”

If you're in the market for a rental and using a vacation rental site, ask questions about the listing – especially if you believe the rental is an apartment.

