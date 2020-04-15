As Stimulus Payments Start Arriving, the IRS Warns Consumers to Watch Out For Scams

The Treasury Department said that more than 80 million Americans will receive their stimulus payments in their bank accounts this week. And now everyone wants to know if they qualify, when their check will arrive and what they can do if the amount you received is wrong.

Just today, the IRS launched the Get My Payment application. With the app, people are able to check their payment status, confirm whether they’re getting it via direct deposit or check, and enter their bank account information.

In order to track the payment, you’ll need to input your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

But NBC 5 has learned that website is having problems because so many people are trying to log on to check the status.

Not everyone qualifies to receive a payment. It’s based on adjusted gross income and some people make too much money to qualify.

And the amount is reduced if you are single and make more than $75,000 or married with a joint income of more than $150,000.

It’s all spelled out at IRS.GOV but there’s a way to follow up if you feel a mistake was made.

"15 days after a payment is issued, IRS is going to be sending a letter as to how the payment was processed and also give you information if you haven't received a payment or part of it is missing, it will give you information on how to contact the IRS regarding that missing payment," said SAC Tamera Cantu, IRS Dallas field office.

SAC Cantu said people should receive those letters within the next two weeks and it will spell out instructions if you have questions about the amount received.

If you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, the Get My Payment app also allows you to enter your bank account information so you can get your payment. The is a legitimate way to use your personal information but remember, there are criminals out there trying to trick you to steal your information and money.

"Criminals may call you and attempt to tell you that you can get your economic impact payment faster. That is a scam. The IRS will not call y, email text you or contact you on social media to try to get your personal information or get your bank account information,” said SAC Cantu.

For most taxpayers, the stimulus payments are automatic and no further action is needed. This also includes taxpayers who filed returns for 2019 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees. But if someone tells you otherwise, be wary.

"You may see an email or a text message with a link or attachment in it do not open up the links or attachments. those links can contain malware that allows criminals to get access to your personal device and the information on it, they're also trying to get you to provide personal information,” said SAC Cantu.

Any suspected fraud directly related to the COVID-19 can be sent to DallasFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov. They cover the Northern and Eastern Districts for Texas, and all of the Judicial Districts in Oklahoma and Arkansas out of the Dallas Field Office. They want you to include your city and state and a telephone number, so they can get those complaints fielded out more quickly to the appropriate sub-office. There is not a telephone number currently set up for COVID-19 information or fraud reporting.

If you have a problem you want to share with NBC 5 regarding your stimulus payment, email NBC5Resonds@nbcdfw.com. For help with payments and other issues related to the coronavirus relief payments, visit IRS.gov.