Advocating for Loved Ones in Long-Term Care Facilities During Power Outage

Many North Texans are concerned about loved ones in long-term care facilities without power.

They are a vulnerable community where some residents may rely on medical equipment like oxygen or ventilators, at a time when the pandemic is very much a concern.

Mindy Kitchens, an Assisted Living Ombudsman at The Senior Source in Dallas County, advocates for residents.

She says some facilities are able to use generator power and others are chosing to evacuate.

"I think that the most important piece is to keep people safe, and so if the immediate danger is cold, what can you do to get residents out of the cold, even if you can't maintain social distancing as perfectly as you would like to, at least try to work on the mask adherence and get people to a safer place where they can warm up," said Kitchens.

Texas Health and Human Services requires long term care facilities to have an emergency plan that has to be updated at least every year.

If you're concerned about a facility, you can reach out to a long-term care Ombudsman in your county, Or Health and Human Services.

If you feel a residents' life is in danger, call 911.