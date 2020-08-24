coronavirus

Major Zoom Outage Marks Rough Start to College Classes

Students at Temple and Widener universities reported trouble using the online meeting platform as Zoom says they're investigating the outage

By NBC10 Staff

Zoom Video Communications logo seen displayed on a smartphone
Getty Images

Zoom, the massive online meeting platform, is experiencing an outage Monday morning as some colleges are set to begin fall classes.

The partial outage is affecting Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars, according to the company's status page. In a tweet responding to a user, a company rep said they were investigating the issue.

Students at Philadelphia-area universities Temple and Widener reported issues trying to log into online classes. Temple was set to begin the fall semester today with a large number of courses being offered online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages, says the outage appears to be limited to the northeast United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTemple UniversityZoom
