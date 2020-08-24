Zoom, the massive online meeting platform, is experiencing an outage Monday morning as some colleges are set to begin fall classes.

The partial outage is affecting Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars, according to the company's status page. In a tweet responding to a user, a company rep said they were investigating the issue.

Students at Philadelphia-area universities Temple and Widener reported issues trying to log into online classes. Temple was set to begin the fall semester today with a large number of courses being offered online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages, says the outage appears to be limited to the northeast United States.

