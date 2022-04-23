Russia-Ukraine War

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Invasion ‘Only the Beginning'

The hint that Russia’s aims may go beyond Ukrainian borders sparked unease

UKRAINE-EU-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY
SERGEI SUPINSKY

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday in his regular nightly address, that Russia had ambitions to invade other nearby nations. "The invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning. Then they want to invade other countries," he said, according to a NBC News translation. 

Zelensky’s remarks came after a Russian commander said the Kremlin intends to establish a path through Ukraine to a breakaway territory in Moldova. Russian forces have been stationed in Transnistria since the 1990s, and Kyiv has warned that Moscow could stage false flag operations there to justify an invasion.

Moscow declined to confirm whether this was official policy; some analysts said they doubted Russia had the capability.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarVolodymyr Zelenskiy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us