Russia-Ukraine War

Zelenskyy: Blinken, Austin to Visit Ukraine Sunday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference

Getty Images

Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. The U.S. State Department also declined comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Their trip would mark the highest-level U.S. officials to visit to the country since the beginning of the war. The Russian invasion will enter its third month Sunday.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

More Russia-Ukraine War Coverage

Russia-Ukraine War 17 hours ago

Ukraine: Russians Try to Storm Mariupol Plant, Strike Odesa

business 15 hours ago

Senior U.S. Government Officials to Visit Kyiv, Zelenskyy Says; Energy Embargo May Actually Boost Russia's Bottom Line

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarAntony BlinkenLloyd AustinVolodymyr Zelenskyy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us