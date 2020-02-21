Ukraine

Yovanovitch, Key Figure in Trump Trial, Inks Book Deal

The ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine's memoir is slated to be released in the spring of 2021

Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a smear campaign by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has signed a book deal, it was announced Friday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it had acquired a memoir by Yovanovich, a key witness and figure in the House inquiry that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"The as-yet-untitled memoir will recount her long career in the U.S. foreign service, which took her from Mogadishu to Moscow to Kyiv and finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas," the publisher said in a press release.

