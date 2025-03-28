National Park Service

Yosemite National Park worker dies after being found with severe injuries

The 34-year-old woman was found in a National Park Service employee housing unit with severe injuries before dying the next day, according to the NPS.

By Matt Lavietes and Austin Mullen | NBC News

A view of Cathedral rocks in Yosemite National Park during snowy weather in California, United States on March 6, 2025.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The FBI is investigating the death of a National Park Service worker who law enforcement found with "severe injuries" last week, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said in a statement to NBC News on Friday that law enforcement authorities found a worker —  a 34-year-old woman from Fresno, California — injured at an employee housing unit in Yosemite Valley on March 20. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The federal agency did not describe her injuries or specify if they appeared to be linked to a crime. However, it said it would be working with the sheriff’s office and the FBI to investigate the worker’s death.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the FBI confirmed their involvement in the investigation in separate emails.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

None of the officials identified the woman, but the NPS said she was an employee of Yosemite Hospitality.

Law enforcement was called to housing unit to respond to reports of a medical emergency when they found the injured worker, according to the sheriff's office.

The worker was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, where she died the next day, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Tony Botti.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

National Park Service
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us