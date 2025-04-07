Nature

No injuries reported after boulder takes out family business in NY

One concern for first responders is a 500-gallon interior heating oil tank that leaked fuel as a result of the impact, which led to a hazmat situation as a precaution

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

A family business in the New York City suburb of Yonkers partially collapsed Monday morning in a bizarre incident as a boulder rolled down a hill behind the structure and hit it, according to the mayor's office.

Yonkers firefighters responded to reports of a possible building collapse on Saw Mill River Road around 7 a.m. and found a large portion of the building had collapsed, officials said. The boulder had become free, slid down the hill and hit the building, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public or nearby homes in the New York City suburb, the fire department said.

One concern for first responders is a 500-gallon interior heating oil tank that leaked fuel as a result of the impact, which has led to a hazmat situation as a precaution, the mayor tells NBC New York.

The Liberty Lines bus route will be affected, the mayor said. Fire officials said the road will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

