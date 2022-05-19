collision

Watch: Wrong-Way Buggy Driver Crashes Into Police Car

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An Amish buggy driver going the wrong way hit a police car in Ohio in an incident captured on body camera video.

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Once the buggy came to an abrupt stop, the driver was found slumped over, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was wearing common Amish attire, was then placed in handcuffs and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

collisionOhio
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us