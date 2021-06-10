Wray Says He's ‘Not Aware' of Any Specific Investigation of Trump's Role in Capitol Riot

FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday he could neither confirm nor deny that former President Donald Trump, his former aides or members of Congress were or were not under investigation for any role in instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, Wray was asked by two different Democrats whether the FBI was investigating the role of Trump and whether he incited the Jan. 6 riot.

He first said, “I'm not aware of any investigation that specifically goes to that but we have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of investigations related to January 6 involving lots and lots of different pieces of it and I want to be careful.”

But then, asked whether the FBI was investigating Trump — or any of his aides, or any members of Congress — Wray said he could neither confirm nor deny any FBI investigation.

