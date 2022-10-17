Would-be Thieves in California Attempt to Steal Money by Blowing Up ATM

Authorities say would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California.
Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California, but didn't get away with any cash, authorities said.

Bomb techs with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Palmdale, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement.

“No currency was accessed. Investigation ongoing. Neighborhood safe,” the tweet said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators didn't immediately release any suspect descriptions.

