WorldPride organizers caution international trans community about coming to US

DC WorldPride begins in 5 weeks, but organizers have concerns about Trump administration policies targeting transgender people

By Aimee Cho

The organizers of DC WorldPride may issue a warning to transgender people from other countries about traveling to D.C. for the event as the Trump administration targets the trans community with policies like the military ban on transgender servicemembers and requiring passports to match a person’s sex at birth.

“It's possible that we may actually issue a statement telling trans folks internationally not to come, or if they come, they come at their own risk,” Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said.

The Trump administration said it only recognizes two unchangeable sexes: male and female.

“This is something that my community faces every day, is worrying whether or not this space is gonna be safe for them,” Advocates for Trans Equality Senior National Organizer Devon Ojeda said.

He and his trans friends often worry about being targeted or harassed, and he understands if people decide not to attend WorldPride out of safety concerns. But he also feels it’s important for the community to come together.

“I also am in the mindset of always continuing to be in these spaces — to say I am trans, I am visible. You’re not gonna take that away from me,” he said.

WorldPride organizers expect about 2 million people to attend the event taking place May 17to June 8 in D.C.

Extensive safety measures for the event include fencing, security checks, police officers and web surveillance to monitor for online threats.

