World Water Day 2021: How You Can Help

Monday is World Water Day, an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

Although World Water Day has been in existence for nearly three decades, many may still not know much about it.

Here are some things to know about World Water Day 2021:

What is the theme of World Water Day 2021?

In 2021, the theme is 'valuing water.' Next year's theme is 'groundwater.' Previous themes can be found by clicking here.

What is water conservation?

By definition, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, water conservation refers to the preservation, control and development of water resources, both surface and groundwater, and prevention of pollution.

Why do we need to conserve water?

Water is essential to all life. Not only does it keep us and the animals and plants around us alive, but it also provides specialist habitats for wildlife.

Conserving water can save you money. The less water you use, the less you may be charged by a utility company.

Conserving water saves energy. Energy is needed to filter, heat and pump water to your home, so reducing your water use also reduces your carbon footprint.

How do I conserve water at home?

Check your toilet for leaks

Check pipes and faucets for leaks

Water lawn only when needed

Take shorter showers

Install water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors

Take baths

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth

Turn off the water while shaving

Click here for more details on World Water Day 2021. For more information on water conservation, click here.