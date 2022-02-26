World Landmarks Lit Blue and Yellow in Solidarity With Ukraine

As Ukraine's capital braced for battle on Friday evening, iconic landmarks around the world displayed the colors of the Eastern European nation's flag.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

As explosions and gunfire dominated the skyline of Kyiv on Friday, other international cities showed their support by displaying blue and yellow lights. From New York City's Empire State Building to Paris' Eiffel Tower, the world's most iconic landmarks took a stance against Russia's unprovoked attack on the European democracy.

Dmitry Orlov / TASS/Getty Images

Thousands of protestors have already taken to the streets to condemn Russia's invasion.

"Stop Putin, stop the war," protestors shouted at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday.

Friday, the city's high-end Ferris wheel, the London Eye, glowed blue and yellow.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images

And in London's Trafalgar Square, Nelson's Column glowed with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as well.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will stay in the capitol and is calling upon Ukrainians to fight for the country.

Peter Byrne - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

“The fate of Ukraine is being decided now,” Zelenskyy said on social media. “Special attention is on Kyiv — we should not lose the capital. The enemy will use all the possible forces they have to break our resistance. They will be mean and hard. Tonight they will begin a full scale storm.”

Nicolò Campo / LightRocket via Getty Images

“We are defending our independence, our country,” Zelenskyy said in a video message on Friday. “It will continue like this. Glory to our defenders, glory to Ukraine.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: