Explosion, Partial Roof Collapse at Baltimore High-Rise Injures at Least 21

An explosion and a partial roof collapse at a Baltimore high-rise Wednesday morning left at least 21 people injured, nine critically, and trapped two window washers, local firefighters say.

Firefighters first reported they rushed to rescue two window washers who were trapped in scaffolding at the utility company BGE's offices Wednesday morning after a possible explosion on the 16th floor, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were rescued from the building and 21 were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries, Baltimore Fire said.

BGE said the blast was likely set off by ongoing construction and the building was mostly empty because it's a holiday week.

The two window washers were trapped on scaffolding knocked askew by the explosion, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 and BGE said. Photos from the scene show the suspended scaffold dangling from the building.

Firefighters pulled the window washers to safety, BGE said. The scaffolding remained in a dangerous position for hours, IAFF Local 734 said.

Baltimore Fire reported numerous additional injuries at a building in the 100 block of W. Fayette Street.

Windows were blown out at the building, photos show and WBAL reported.

Two people at the scene were treated for burns, IAFF Local 734 said.

BGE said the explosion happened during construction work on the building's air handler and boiler system, which was the likely cause of the blast.

BGE said three people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. The building was largely empty because it was a holiday week, BGE said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore and Maryland State Fire Marshal are set to investigate the explosion.

