Worker Gored to Death by Antelope in Swedish Animal Park

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland

An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction's owner said Monday.

Richard Berglund told reporters that he witnessed the incident involving an eland as he was helping the victim take the animals into stables after the park had closed. He didn't give details.

“It was a friend ... we're all grieving," Berglund said.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

