Woman Saved From Icy Hudson River After Fall While Snapping Pic

An incredible rescue captured on camera after Hoboken police officers saved a woman who fell into the freezing Hudson River while trying to get a picture of the Manhattan skyline.

The 23-year-old woman and her brother were out Saturday afternoon near Pier 13 when she climbed over the railing to get a better vantage point for her photo.

That's when she fell through a gap between the dock and the pier, straight into the water. Police said her brother made the call to 911 when he and other members of their group couldn't pull her out.

Hoboken officers arrived and used a rope and life preserver to hoist her out.

The woman was "located approximately 10 to 12 feet below this pier in waste-high water. She was holding herself up on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the pier. It was uneasy because in the beginning we didn't know if the whole pier was compromised, the whole area was covered in snow," Officer Francis McCourt said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but was expected to be OK.