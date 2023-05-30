Woman Rescued Uninjured 24 Hours After Iowa Building's Partial Collapse

After a 52-year-old woman was pulled unscathed Monday evening from a partially collapsed Davenport, Iowa, apartment building, the city's mayor said a previously announced plan to quickly tear down the structure was "under evaluation."

Lisa Brooks was rescued after more than 24 hours apparently hiding under a couch on an upper floor of the six-story structure, authorities and family members said.

Relatives said she heard the destruction, felt the building's partial collapse Sunday and responded with fight-or-flight instincts: She dived under the furniture and stayed put.

She appeared to be in an unaffected unit, and when her phone started working again, she called for help, family members said.

A crowd of 100 or so onlookers welcomed her, even as some staged impromptu protests against the city's decision to tear the 116-year-old building down as soon as Tuesday morning.

