Police in Florida said a woman was rescued after she left a note asking for help in the bathroom of a Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred May 27 in the panhandle town of Navarre.

The sheriff's office identified 34-year-old Jordan Williams as the suspect, who has a history of domestic violence. Williams made a court appearance on May 29.

The suspect is charged with kidnapping, battery and assault, and will remain in jail without bail. The rescue was made possible thanks to a restaurant employee who saw something unusual, according to the sheriff's report.

The employee, Eleanor Coffee, told police she noticed something suspicious in the bathroom: a small crumpled piece of paper next to the toilet paper dispenser, which read "Please help me. I am at [an address] on Navarre. I need you to call the police."

Coffee immediately called 911 after informing the restaurant manager.

Officers were able to find the victim, who was visibly hurt, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital for suspected bone fractures and other injuries.

