crime

Woman Posed as Photographer, Drugged a Mom to Steal Newborn: Police

The suspect and her daughter face multiple felony charges, including attempted kidnapping and assault.

A Washington state woman and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested Friday afternoon after the woman allegedly posed as a baby photographer and drugged a mother in an attempt to steal her newborn.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department in Tacoma, Washington, said that a woman called 911 on Feb. 5, telling emergency responders that she was experiencing numbness, drowsiness, and instability on her feet and was vomiting. She said that she believed she had been drugged.

Upon receiving treatment at a local hospital, the woman filed a police report with the sheriff's department in which she said she had accepted an offer from a woman in a Facebook baby group to take photos of her newborn for free as a way of building her portfolio.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 5 hours ago

New Virus Cases Fall; WHO Says China Bought The World Time

Making It in the Bay 11 hours ago

Students Build Tiny Homes in Vans and Trucks While SF Rent Soars

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

crimeKidnappingwashington state
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us