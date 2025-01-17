Woman goes viral for reviewing Dunkin's avocado toast without tasting it: ‘Forget it'

A woman’s review of a brunch staple is very tough — in both the literal and figurative sense.

On Jan. 13, TikToker and North Carolina resident Latoya Bates posted a review of Dunkin’s Avocado Toast with Bacon that was short, to-the-point and absolutely hysterical, and it went viral on multiple social media platforms.

“This right here: avocado toast with bacon,” Bates says while holding up the dish to the camera. “Let’s see how this tastes. It smell good.”

Then, she tries to take a bite — emphasis on the tries.

“Goddamn, this thing hard!” she exclaims, looking at her toast in disbelief. But she tries again.

“Baby, that thing so hard,” Bates shouts. She fails a third time to break off a piece of her avocado toast, then finally tosses it back into the box. “I’m not finna break my teeth with that mess. Forget it.”

Bates’ review garnered a million views on TikTok, then found its way to X, where it scored an additional 850,000 views. And both comment sections mirror the hilarity of the video.

“Friend, I knew it was hard when you picked it up,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Noooooottt [an avocado] crouton!!!” joked another.

“And would’ve took ts right back and showed them this video,” commented one user, and another replied, “knocked that brick RIGHT on the counter like ‘do you hear that!?’”

“Nah bc why did my teeth hurt watching this?” wondered an X user, and one more added, “Sound like she opening up a package.”

“I hollered 😂😂😂😂😂 they must have given you a display,” commented another TikTok user, and Bates replied, “Must be.”

Dunkin’ did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Dunkin’s avocado toast was first introduced to menus in February 2021, and the original recipe featured a spread made with avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice on toasted sourdough bread. In April of the same year, the chain introduced the bacon-topped avocado toast, which added cherrywood-smoked crumbled bacon and everything bagel seasoning to the original.

“Maybe I’m just going to the wrong Dunkin’,” Bates tells TODAY.com, though there were folks in the comments section who had the same experience. “I bit into that thing and almost broke my teeth.”

Bates says she was on her lunch break and didn’t have time to bring it back to Dunkin’ to complain, so she kept attempting to eat it.

“After I cut off the camera, I had tried my best,” she says. “I had broken it in half and that was a struggle to even break it with my hands. I tasted the avocado and the bacon. It tasted all right.”

While her experience was decidedly a negative one, there are some folks on social media who do enjoy the item.

In fact, I ordered one to try it out for myself, and mine was soft and bright with just the right amount of salty bacon on top. Other people online have had similar positive experiences:

“If I could eat the avocado toast at Dunkin Donuts every day I would,” wrote one X user.

“Love this woman who’s life was changed by Dunkin avocado toast,” wrote another X user with a screengrab. “I want to experience this kind of happiness.”

“Today at 1:30 pm, August 12th, 2022, I was handed the best Dunkin’ avocado toast of my life,” wrote one Chicago Yelp reviewer. “My deepest and most sincere gratitude to whoever was on toasting duty this friday afternoon. You’ve made my day.”

