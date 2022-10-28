Nevada

Woman Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After 6-Year-Old Alerts Neighbors to Shooting

Investigators said the victim's 6-year-old son rushed to a neighbor's house pleading for help and the neighbor then called 911

By Gerardo Pons

Telemundo Las Vegas

A woman was found dead inside her Las Vegas home Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child ran to a neighbor's house asking for help, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV reported.

Police found a 46-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned the woman's 6-year-old son had rushed to a neighbor's house pleading for help and the neighbor then called 911.

"We heard a loud disturbance early in the morning and a very loud motorcycle leaving," the neighbor told the station. "After that 25 to 30 police cars showed up."

Police told KBLR-TV they are looking for a man last seen leaving the scene on a Harley-Davidson-style motorcycle.

Authorities believe the suspect had a relationship with the victim. A 43-year-old man has been named a person of interest, KBLR-TV reported.

