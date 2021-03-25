A 66-year-old woman and her dog were stabbed to death Thursday near a San Dimas park and a man was taken into custody.

The woman tried to help the dog in the 1400 block of Renwick St. near Lone Hill Park at 1:35 p.m. She was identified Friday as Jeanne Ann Edgar, of Glendora.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a "crazed man" started stabbing the dog, and when she tried to intervene, she was killed.

The victim died dead at the scene.

Good Samaritans tried to step in, throwing a rock at the man to help the woman, but the victim was killed.

Arriving deputies took the man into custody. He was taken to a hospital where he will be evaluated for head injuries before being taken to the San Dimas Sheriff's Station and booked for murder, Du Busky said.

The suspect's name was not immediately released and a motive for the attack was unclear.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.