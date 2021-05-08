Times Square

2 Women, Child Shot in New York City's Times Square: Police

Police cordoned off roads around Times Square following the shooting of a woman and toddler, senior NYPD officials said Saturday.
NBC

Two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City's busy Times Square and police were looking for suspects, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the victims were in stable condition.

The victims were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names have not been released, and it was not immediately clear if they were related. One of the women is 23 years old and the other is 43, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene. Police have not released information on what prompted the shooting.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 16 hours ago

Biden Move to Share Vaccine Designed to Spread US Influence

Palestine 16 hours ago

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

Police said it appeared the victims were innocent bystanders.

“The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice,” de Blasio said in a Twitter post. “The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop.”

Surveillance videos posted on social media by the fire department show people running away from the scene. What appear to be three gun shots are heard on audio from the videos.

Police were planning to release more information Saturday evening.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Times SquareNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us