Dog attack in Boston leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

A woman who was bitten by her dog in Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon has died, police said Tuesday morning.

The dog bit a woman and a man believed to be its owners, as well as two police officers helping them, leaving the woman with life-threatening injuries and the man seriously hurt, according to police. The woman has died but the man and the two police officers are expected to survive.

An officer shot the dog, which was wounded but still alive as of Monday night.

The dog attack was reported about 4:29 p.m. on Dennison Street in Roxbury, according to police. When the officers arrived, they found two adults with wounds consistent with a dog attack, and as they provided aid, the dog returned and attacked them as well.

Investigators believe that the initial attack took place inside the building, while the second attack on the officers took place outside. The woman and man attacked by the dog are believed to be related, but they have not been identified.

Everyone who was bitten was taken to area hospitals, and the dog that was shot, which remained alive as of a police briefing to reporters about 7 p.m., was taken away by Boston Animal Control, along with three other dogs at the home.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the dog's background or the attack to reach out to them. They have not released any details on the dog's breed.