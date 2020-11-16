coronavirus

Md. Ice Cream Shop Employees Say Couple Violently Attacked Them Over Mask Policy

Anne Arundel County police are still searching for a man accused of attacking employees at a Cold Stone Creamery shop

By NBCWashington Staff

A woman was arrested in the attack of two employees of a Maryland ice cream shop.

Nythia Davis and her friend McKeniva say they were attacked while working at a Cold Stone Creamery Nov. 7 because they asked two customers to wear masks.

They said a man and woman walked in about 7:30 p.m., passing a sign on the business’ entrance clearly reading, “no mask, no service.”

A sign in front of the Cold Stone Creamery shop in Edgewater, Maryland, asks customers to wear masks.

Davis and McKeniva said they asked the woman to properly wear the mask that was around her neck. They said the man with her got upset with them for asking her to pull up her mask.

Davis and McKeniva said they told the couple they would not serve them ice cream if they didn’t properly wear a mask.

They said the couple started attacking and punching them.

McKeniva and Davis suffered swollen faces and broken bones.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department identified two suspects and arrested 26-year-old Ibukunoluwa Opanuga of Bowie Friday. Detectives have a warrant for the arrest of Musaab Abdul Ali, 35, of Washington, D.C.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wearing a face mask can protect the wearer as well as others from the spread of COVID-19. The agency has previously stated that wearing masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others who may be nearby.

