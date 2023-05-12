Woman Arrested for Smuggling Meth in Peanut Butter Jars at Salt Lake City Airport

A woman was arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly smuggling drugs inside two jars of peanut butter at the Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday morning.

Officers were initially called to the airport just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after TSA agents were notified about "a suspicious item" found during a routine security screening.

When officers arrived, they discovered a peanut butter jar filled with a “crystalized substance.” A second peanut butter jar with more of the substance was found after a search of the woman's belongings.

SLCPD tested the substance in a lab, which came back positive for methamphetamine. In total, officers found over half a pound of crystal meth concealed inside the jars.

The suspect, 61-year-old Melissa Hoching, was then arrested and charged with drug possession with the intent to distribute, Telemundo affiliate KULX reported.

Currently, TSA considers peanut butter a liquid and therefore is only allowed past security in amounts less than or equal to 3.4 oz