Woman arrested after allegedly fleeing salon without paying for $1,200 hair extensions

A woman who was allegedly caught on surveillance video walking out of a Florida hair salon without paying for her hair extensions was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Miami-Dade jail records show Heidys Guzmán, 37, is charged with third-degree grand theft and battery after the incident at Yanka’s Hair Extension in Sweetwater on Sept. 6.

Guzmán had allegedly asked to have hair extensions placed, and it took four hours to give her 80 pieces of 24-inch strands, totaling $1,195, according to salon owner Yanka Castillo.

But when it was time to pay, she reportedly said she only had a bank statement with a card number on it, not an actual credit card. Castillo said that wasn’t good enough, and tried to remove the extensions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

She was able to yank out three pieces before Guzmán allegedly got physical and left with her dog in tow.

The business owner told Telemundo 51 in Spanish that she would tell the suspect “to stop hurting people” and “change her way of life.”

"She has family, she has friends. She has more people that with these actions, she hurts," Castillo said. "Thank God in that moment I had serenity, because ... the problem would've been much worse. Thank God, he gave me the serenity to not hurt her, not attack her, to let the police handle it."

In her mugshot, Guzmán’s tresses are not reminiscent of those of the woman caught on video.

“She dyed her hair black so they wouldn’t recognize her. At least she didn’t get to enjoy the blonde that had come out so good,” Castillo said. "It hurts, because it's my work. Four hours. But at least she didn't get to enjoy it."