Woman, 106, who still lives in her own apartment shares simple tips for a long life

Dorothy Staten knows the importance of having a room of one’s own. So at 106 years old, she still lives in her own apartment, enjoying good health and dispensing tips on how to live a long life.

She has firm rules about sugar, alcohol, cold drinks and ice cream.

Staten, who resides in El Paso, Texas, is cheerful and energetic when a reporter calls.

“I feel like I’m 16 years old,” she tells TODAY.com with a laugh. “I’m doing fine, honey.”

Born on June 17, 1918, Staten has lived in her apartment for more than 40 years, says her daughter, Rosie Lyles, who lives across the hall from her mom in the same apartment building. The arrangement allows her to take care of the centenarian whenever she needs her.

“She’s got her own place, and I’ve got mine. Everybody needs their own place,” Lyles, 80, tells TODAY.com.

Other than some vision problems, Staten is doing well, her daughter says. A pacemaker helps keep her heartbeat steady. She cooked for herself until a few years ago, but has found it more difficult recently. She loves food and enjoys the meals Lyles prepares for her.

“I have a good appetite,” Staten says, lighting up when certain foods, like beans, are mentioned. “Oh, honey, that’s my favorite,” she exclaims.

Staten likes having her own place. She lives in her own apartment with the help of her daughter. (Courtesy Belinda Martinez)

Staten was born near Austin, Texas, then moved to El Paso to enjoy the lower humidity there. Longevity runs in her family: she has a sister who is 104 years old.

The centenarian used to be “a professional cook for rich people,” so she has lots of experience with healthy, good food, Lyles says.

Much of her longevity advice is centered around diet. Here are Staten’s simple longevity tips:

Fill your diet with fruits and vegetables

Staten likes to eat carrots, broccoli, fresh greens and spinach — all vegetables with powerful health benefits.

Carrots contain lots of beta-carotene, fiber and antioxidants. Broccoli may protect against cancer, benefit the heart and promote digestive health. Leafy greens, such as spinach, are among the healthiest vegetables for the heart.

She also loves watermelon and cantaloupe.

Watermelon has more lycopene — an anti-inflammatory antioxidant — than any other fruit or vegetable. Lycopene has been studied for its role in lowering blood pressure and is considered a heart-healthy fruit.

Cantaloupe contains lots of beta-carotene and vitamin C, both antioxidants that protect against cellular damage.

Staten eats healthy sources of protein, such as chicken and fish. She likes some meat on her plate, but not too much.

Avoid sugar

The centenarian doesn’t eat any sugar and doesn’t like sweets. If she needs a sweetener, she uses a sugar-free option.

“Sugar is not good,” she says. “It can give you diabetes.”

Dozens of adverse health effects are tied to high sugar consumption, including high blood pressure, obesity, stroke, gout, cancer, asthma, depression and early death, studies have found.

Enjoy beans

Pinto beans are one of Staten’s favorite foods.

“People who live the longest, healthiest lives tend to eat half a cup to a cup of beans daily,” Samantha Cassetty, a registered dietitian based in New York City, previously told TODAY.com.

Indeed, beans are a staple in the Blue Zones, places around the world where people live extraordinarily long lives.

Beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. They also contain vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

Avoid greasy food

“My mom doesn’t like greasy food,” Lyles says.

Cardiologists agree, warning that a greasy, salty dish can undo all the nutritious choices people make at other mealtimes.

Eating fatty or sugary snacks alters brain activity and creates lasting preferences for these unhealthy items, a study found.

Enjoy tea

“I drink a lot of tea,” Staten says. “I try to get the tea that has no sugar in it.”

That’s a smart way of drinking it, dietitians say. Tea is a superfood, providing antioxidants, especially green tea, followed by yellow, oolong, Puer, black and white tea.

Unsweetened tea contains virtually no calories or fat.

Staten also drinks plenty of water, which is important for the body to function well.

Her personal rule is to never drink cold water because she believes it's not good for her health. Ice water can decrease heart rate, studies have found. Very cold beverages can trigger atrial fibrillation in some people, researchers note.

Go for a walk

Staten used to walk a lot, Lyles says. Her options are more limited now because of her worsening eyesight, but she still walks around her apartment and with her daughter’s help.

Walking just 30 minutes a day decreases the risk of severe cardiovascular disease and dementia, studies have found. It can improve mood, sleep quality and mobility.

“Walking is an ideal option in terms of physical activity. It requires no specialized skill — everyone knows how to walk. It’s low impact and safe,” Dr. Cedric Bryant, president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise, previously told TODAY.com.

Enjoy an indulgence once in a while

The centenarian occasionally eats a little ice cream.

“I like it, but I never eat too much ice cream,” she says. “Every now and then, you can have a little ice cream, but not much.”

She also hardly ever drinks soda, but has one occasionally. It has to be sugar-free and she dilutes it with water.

Avoid alcohol

Staten doesn’t drink any alcohol. Lyles has encouraged her to drink a little wine after reading about studies that previously indicated it’s good for the heart, but the centenarian says she doesn’t want any.

The health impact of alcohol continues to be studied.

There is an association between drinking alcohol and a lower risk of heart disease because of the way alcohol impacts the brain’s response to stress, a recent study found.

But no level of alcohol consumption is safe for health, the World Health Organization warns, noting alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer.

Live an honest life

Staten likes everybody and believes in treating everyone the same, her daughter says.

“She’s straight up with people,” Lyles notes. “(She believes) the way to live a long life is obey your mother and father, and love your sisters and brothers.”

