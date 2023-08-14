Witnesses in Trump election probe spotted at Georgia courthouse ahead of possible indictments

Key witnesses in the probe into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were testifying at the Fulton County courthouse Monday as prosecutors appear poised to seek indictments.

A docket appeared on the Fulton County court website shortly after noon, the news agency Reuters reported, indicating that Trump had been charged. The document was quickly removed from the site, Reuters reported, and the news agency then changed its report to say Georgia was "set to charge" the former president.

A representative for the Fulton County prosecutor's office called the report inaccurate, and the county clerk's office later issued a statement calling it a "fictitious document that has been circulated online."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.

