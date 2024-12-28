Winning numbers for $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn

Santa Claus already came and went this holiday season, but a big bag of cash is still up for grabs.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $1.22 billion, making it the fifth-largest winning sum in the government-run game's history.

Here are the winning numbers for Friday's drawing: 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and a MegaBall of 6 and a MegaPlier of 3x.

The jackpot has been growing for more than three months. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $549.7 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

