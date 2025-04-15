‘I'm the one who ended up in handcuffs': William Levy speaks after bonding out of jail

Cuban-American actor William Levy bonded out of jail Tuesday evening following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing in South Florida.

According to an arrest report, the 44-year-old Levy had been involved in a disturbance at a restaurant in Weston on Monday. The actor was "highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant" and was told not to return by the manager, according to an arrest report.

A deputy arrived and told Levy to leave the property multiple times, but after ignoring the deputy, Levy was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Levy was swarmed by reporters as soon as he walked out of Broward County Jail.

"All of a sudden he started arguing with another guy to deescalate the situation, and I’m the one who ended up in handcuffs," he told reporters as he walked toward a white pick-up truck before driving off.

Levy's bond was set at $250 on each charge for a $500 total.

Levy, originally from Cuba, moved to Miami in his teens and first gained fame starring in Spanish telenovelas.

He later appeared in the Tyler Perry movie "The Single Moms Club" and on "Dancing With The Stars," where he came in third place with partner Cheryl Burke in 2012.