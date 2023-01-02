Santa Clarita

Video Shows California Man Breaking Patrol Car Window and Leaping Headfirst Onto Freeway

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita, California, shows a handcuffed man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto a Freeway.

The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.

The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.

He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaritaCaliforniaSouthern California
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us