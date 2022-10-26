Why Isn't There an RSV Vaccine for Kids?

A failed clinical trial in the late '60s pushed the development of an RSV vaccine back decades

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cases of RSV continue to surge in the U.S., but a vaccine to protect young children against the respiratory virus remains a long ways off.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1, causing thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

That there is no RSV vaccine for kids is not for lack of interest, experts say. But a trial gone wrong many years ago and a tricky target protein have made developing an RSV vaccine difficult.

Researchers’ attempts to develop an RSV vaccine go back decades, according to Dr. Ofer Levy, the director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In the 1960s, a pediatric hospital in Washington, D.C., developed a vaccine for the virus and conducted a clinical trial on it in young children. But things quickly went awry.

Instead of protecting against RSV, the experimental vaccine made the children more likely to develop more severe illnesses if they got infected. Many children in the trial were hospitalized, and two young children died.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

RSV Oct 24

Children's Hospitals Are Grappling With Surge of RSV Infections. What's Behind the Rise in Cases?

childhood illnesses Oct 15

Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds

What are preventative measures you can take to avoid RSV? The CDC recommends washing hands and avoiding close contact with others.
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us