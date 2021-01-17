coronavirus

Why Are New Coronavirus Variants Emerging in the U.S.?

This week, two new variants were detected in Ohio

investigación del coronavirus
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Nearly one year into the pandemic, Covid-19 is spreading at record high rates in the United States, and with it, new variants of the virus are emerging. Last week, researchers in Ohio said they identified two unique variants in Columbus, NBC News reports.

Experts agree that it’s not surprising that new variants have emerged in the U.S., but stress that the virus’s unchecked transmission in the country provides ample opportunities for it to mutate. The best way, therefore, to crack down on new variants is to stop the spread, they say.

“The only way to [stop emergence of new variants] is to stop the spread of the virus,” said Ben Bimber, a research professor at Oregon Health and Science University.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 14 hours ago

Heavy Fortified Statehouses Around the US See Small Protests

Crime and Courts Jan 16

Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Inauguration Checkpoint Says He Made Honest Mistake

“Every time the virus replicates, it’s an opportunity to mutate,” he said. “If there's more people infected, there's simply more virus out there and it has more opportunities to mutate.”

When the coronavirus infects an individual, it enters the cells and makes copies of itself. “Every time the virus copies itself, there's a chance to introduce errors,” Bimber said. “If the virus is replicating in people, it will slowly accumulate mutations.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us