Whoa, Baby! Bodycam Video Shows Deputies Helping Woman Give Birth Inside Car Near Tampa

Expecting parents know that their baby can arrive at any moment. For one woman near Tampa, that moment came while she was in a car with her husband.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the joyous moment happened Saturday on the shoulder of a roadway in Plant City.

A man approached Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones, a 21-year veteran of the department, and said that his pregnant wife was in the car ready to give birth.

Jones called for Fire Rescue crews and then went to the car to assist. The mother told Jones that she was at full term and her water had broke.

When Jones asked if it was her first baby, the mother replied that this was going to be her sixth child.

"Six? Woo, you all need a better hobby," Jones said, making the mother laugh.

Bodycam video showed Jones and other first responders at the scene providing encouragement while the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness."

Both the mother and baby girl were transported to the hospital for further evaluation, with Jones suggesting the name "Red" for the newborn.