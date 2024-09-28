White Sox become worst MLB team in modern history with record 121 losses

The Chicago White Sox became the worst team in modern MLB history on Friday, earning their 121st loss of the season with a loss against the Tigers.

"It's not something that anyone wanted to be associated with," general manager Chris Getz said of the record on Tuesday. "And now it wasn't the highest priority to avoid this record, quite honestly, because we were looking at the long-term health of the organization. I do want to compliment our players and the staff that we brought up here to help these players finish the season. I think culturally, the attitude and the effort have been really good. And that's because of Grady [Sizemore], that's because of some of the other coaches, and that's because of the players. Obviously, they want more.

"They want to look up and see more wins in the column, just like our fans do. But when we made the change from Pedro [Grifol] in August, the goal was to get us to the finish line and find some wins along the way, and not necessarily just on the win-loss column, but to improve the effort, the play and set us up for a better 2025."

On Tuesday, the White Sox avoided their first opportunity to set the record against the Angels. They stormed back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to put them on top against the Angels. Before that game, the White Sox were 0-94 this season when trailing by the seventh inning. Now, they're 1-94 in that category.

Again, on Wednesday, the White Sox avoided setting the record. Andrew Benintendi walked off the game in the 10th inning, hitting a bloop single into right field to drive in Miguel Vargas for the win. That marked his third walk-off of the season, making him responsible for every White Sox walk-off win this season.

On Thursday, the White Sox staved off infamy for a third-straight game, sweeping the Angels for their second sweep of the season and first since late April. The team switched Garrett Crochet to Friday to face the Tigers; he allowed zero runs over four innings, striking out six batters on his way. But it didn't take, as they still lost.

The White Sox tied the 1962 Mets for the most losses in modern-day history on Sunday (120). They also surpassed the 2003 Detroit Tigers and 1916 Philadelphia A's, who also rank high on the list of most losses in the modern MLB era, with 119 and 117 losses, respectively.

The Cleveland Spiders technically lost --- and will lose --- more games than the White Sox in 1899. Their 134-loss season isn't looped in with today's teams because they played less than 162 games that season.

To add insult to injury this offseason, the White Sox can pick no higher than 10th in the 2025 MLB Draft after winning a higher spot in last year’s draft.

For now, the team will focus on finishing the season. But they will have to decide on a new full-time manager after opting to fire Pedro Grifol last month. They will also have to make serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.

The team will also have to decide whether to pick up the $25 million club option on infielder Yoán Moncada, who missed most of this season with an adductor injury. Moncada is one of only four players whose 2025 salaries are currently set, as others like Crochet will be eligible for salary arbitration.

The team also has Andrew Benintendi under contract and a $7.5 million club option on Max Stassi's contract.

With the White Sox eclipsing the record, Getz emphasized on Tuesday his and the organization's appreciation for White Sox fans this season.

"I think it's really important to do a heartfelt thanks to our fans who have been with us through this very difficult, painful season," Getz said before the game. "They don't deserve this. It's been very trying for me, personally and our staff and everyone in this organization. Our fans certainly don't deserve to go through anything like this. I know that they pay money to come to games and watch games. They look to watch the Chicago White Sox as a positive outlet, and we haven't been able to provide too many positive outcomes throughout the season.

"It's certainly my job and others now to focus more so on the future, learn from the past and start building towards where the White Sox deserve to be for our fans and everyone who works here."

