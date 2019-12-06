White House Rejects House Judiciary’s Invitation to Participate in Impeachment Hearings

The White House on Friday rejected an invitation to take part in impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported.

In a brief letter to Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., White House counsel Pat Cipollone sharply attacked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as "completely baseless" and said House Democrats had "violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that she had asked committee chairmen to craft articles of impeachment against the president.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.