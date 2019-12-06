White House Rejects House Judiciary’s Invitation to Participate in Impeachment Hearings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that she had asked committee chairmen to craft articles of impeachment against the president

Trump
Evan Vucci/AP

The White House on Friday rejected an invitation to take part in impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported.

In a brief letter to Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., White House counsel Pat Cipollone sharply attacked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as "completely baseless" and said House Democrats had "violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that she had asked committee chairmen to craft articles of impeachment against the president.

U.S. & World

impeachment 6 hours ago

Democrats Poised to Unveil 2 Impeachment Articles vs. Trump

Rossi Lorathio Adams II 5 hours ago

Social Media Influencer Gets 14 Years in Prison for Plot to ‘Hijack’ Website at Gunpoint

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Traffic U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Video Sports Connection Investigations Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us