When Will School Open? Here’s a State-by-State List

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in the United States and around the world, millions of students are doing schoolwork from home with varying degrees of help from their frazzled parents.

States will make their own decisions about whether schools will return for the rest of the academic year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing guidelines about how that might be possible. Even as some areas consider re-opening parts of their economies or returning to everyday life, schools remain shut and students are expected to continue learning online.

Below, we've collected the most recent data about which states have closed schools for the rest of the year, which states are still intending to return to the classroom and which states have yet to give a definitive answer. Note that this information is all current as of our publication date, and we'll try to keep it updated, but please check with your local school district for the most accurate information.

1. Alabama

In an executive order issued by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, this Southern state closed public schools for the remainder of the year.

2. Alaska

Gov. Michael Dunleavy issued a health mandate that closed all public schools through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

3. Arizona

According to Arizona's Department of Education, public schools in the state are closed through the remainder of the school year.

4. Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all Arkansas public schools through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

5. California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said families and educators should operate "with the expectation now that schools will not reopen" for the remainder of the year.

6. Colorado

In a press release that detailed Colorado's plan to re-open the state, Gov. Jared Polis said that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

7. Connecticut

An executive order issued by Gov. Ned Lamont says schools in Connecticut are closed through at least May 20.

8. Delaware

In late March, Delaware Gov. John Carney said schools would not reopen before May 15. In an interview with CNN, he said a final decision on the school year had not been made yet, but he does not expect schools to reopen this year.

9. Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended school closures through the remainder of the academic year.

10. Georgia

Georgia announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

11. Hawaii

Christina Kishimoto, superintendent of Hawaii's public school system, announced on April 17 that schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year.

12. Idaho

It may be possible for certain schools and districts in Idaho to reopen this year if they follow strict guidelines issued by the state's Board of Education. No districts have opened yet.

13. Illinois

Illinois announced that schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

14. Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order closing schools in the state for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

15. Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education closed schools for the rest of the academic year.

16. Kansas

On March 18, Kansas became the first state to close schools for the rest of the year when Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order.

17. Kentucky

At a press conference on April 20, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

18. Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order closing schools through the remainder of the school year.

19. Maine

Commissioner of Education Pender Makin and Gov. Janet Mills recommended that Maine keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

20. Maryland

Maryland's school closures were extended to May 15.

21. Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that schools in the state would be closed for the rest of the year.

22. Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order in April closing the state's schools for the remainder of the academic year.

23. Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order closing Minnesota schools through at least April 30.

24. Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves directed all Mississippi schools to close for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

25. Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson announced that schools in the state would be closed for the remainder of the year.

26. Montana

According to the Montana Department of Education, districts in Montana will have individual control over whether their schools reopen beginning on May 7.

27. Nebraska

According to an executive order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts, schools in Nebraska are closed through May 31.

28. Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak confirmed that schools in Nevada would remain closed for the rest of the year.

29. New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu announced that schools in the state would be closed for the remainder of the year.

30. New Jersey

New Jersey schools are currently closed through May 15, but Gov. Phil Murphy said in a recent press briefing that the state "cannot rush to reopen" educational facilities.

31. New Mexico

Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said public schools in New Mexico would be closed for the rest of the school year.

32. New York

Despite a publicized spat between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, there has yet to be a decision on whether New York schools will be closed. On April 16, Cuomo extended the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order, meaning schools in the state are closed until at least May 15.

33. North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper closed North Carolina schools through May 15.

34. North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum said schools in the state would be closed until further notice.

35. Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said schools in Ohio would be closed for the rest of the school year.

36. Oklahoma

According to a document issued by the Oklahoma Department of Education, schools in the state will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

37. Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

38. Pennsylvania

On April 9, Gov. Tom Wolf extended school closures in the state, closing schools for the remainder of the academic year.

39. Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that schools in Rhode Island would remain closed for the rest of the year.

40. South Carolina

On April 22, it was announced that South Carolina schools would close for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.

41. South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem announced that schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

42. Tennessee

In mid-April, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools in the state be closed, but did not mandate their closure. Schools are currently closed through April 30. Some individual districts are closed for the remainder of the year.

43. Texas

Despite plans to begin to reopen the state soon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in mid-April that schools would not reopen this year.

44. Utah

After delaying several expected return dates, Gov. Gary Herbert announced on April 14 that Utah schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

45. Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year.

46. Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on March 24 that schools would stay closed for the 2019-20 academic year.

47. Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee closed Washington schools for the rest of the school year.

48. West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced that school buildings and facilities would be closed for the rest of the year.

49. Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced on April 16 that schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the year.

50. Wyoming

Schools in Wyoming are currently closed through April 30. Those closures may be extended.

