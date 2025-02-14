What's open and what's closed on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is around the corner, and that means many stores and businesses may be closed or have different hours to celebrate the federal holiday.

Let's take a closer look at the holiday and how it could impact you:

When is Presidents Day 2025?

Presidents' Day is Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

What is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday to celebrate George Washington after his death in 1799. Americans would celebrate their first president on his birthday, Feb. 22.

The tradition grew in stature in 1832, which would have been Washington's 100th birthday. The event was a major national celebration that included the reading of Washington's farewell address in the Senate.

Congress officially made Washington's birthday a national holiday in 1879, but was initially only observed in D.C. The holiday became a national observance in 1885.

The date of Washington's birthday celebration changed in 1971, when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which placed most major federal holidays conveniently on an adjacent Monday so people could enjoy a long weekend.

When the holiday moved to Mondays, it also coincided closer to President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which was also celebrated by several states on Feb. 12.

In the following years, the holiday has become known as Presidents Day, even though the federal government still technically recognizes the holiday as Washington's birthday.

What's open on Presidents Day?

Essential services like mass transportation and airports remain open.

Additionally, most grocery stores and major retailers remain open on Presidents' Day, including:

ALDI

Albertsons

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Nordstrom

Office Depot/Office Max

Party City

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Staples

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Amazon will also continue deliveries for its orders on the holidays.

Many restaurant chains will be open as well, including:

Applebee's

Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheesecake Factory

Chipotle

Chili's

Chick-fil-A

Cinnabon

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Dunkin'

Domino's

Five Guys

IHOP

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Papa Johns

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Pizza Hut

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Fridays

Taco Bell

Shake Shack

Starbucks

Subway

Wendy's

White Castle

Wingstop

What's closed on Presidents Day?

The U.S Postal Service, banks and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well.

The stock market also closes for Presidents Day.

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?

We celebrate Presidents Day to honor some of the United States' greatest presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. It is also a holiday to celebrate America.