Soon after Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced “Habemus Papam," which translates to “We have a pope," from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Thursday, followers of the Catholic Church met their new leader — Robert Francis Prevost, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The name a new pope chooses is often the first clue to his priorities. While early popes used their given names, the tradition of adopting a new one began in the 6th century and became widespread by the 11th century.

For centuries, popes often chose the names of those who elevated them to cardinal. But in the modern era, names have become more symbolic.

Pope Francis, for example, invoked the saint known for humility and care for the poor. Names like Pius signal tradition; John Paul suggested a commitment to Vatican II reforms.

White smoke poured from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel Thursday, signifying that a new pope had been selected.

A new or long-unused name, like Leo, can hint at a fresh direction — or a revival of an older papal legacy.

Leo is the first American to ever be elected Pope, and will take over a church that changed dramatically during the tenure of Pope Francis, who died earlier this year.

Francis clearly had his eye on Leo and in many ways saw him as his heir apparent. He brought Leo to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. As a result, Leo had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have.

In his first words as Pope Francis’ successor, uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Leo said, “Peace be with you,” and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013.

The name Leo XIV carries deep historical significance in papal history as it's Leo is one of the most common papal names. One of the most famous is Leo the Great, who served as pope in the 5th century and famously convinced Attila the Hun to spare Rome.

Choosing the name Leo connects the new pope to a legacy of strong, influential figures in church history. Additionally, in Latin, Leo means lion, which is a symbol of strength, courage and leadership.

Who was Pope Leo XIII?

Pope Leo XIII, born Vincenzo Gioacchino Pecci in 1810, served as pope from 1878 to 1903 — one of the longest reigns in papal history.

Pope Leo XIII "brought a new spirit to the papacy, expressed in more conciliatory positions toward civil governments, by less opposition to scientific progress, and by an awareness of the pastoral and social needs of the times," Encyclopedia Britannica writes.

This pope chose the name Leo after Leo XII, whom he admired for his diplomacy, interest in education and desire to connect with Christians who left the Catholic Church.

Who were the other popes named Leo?