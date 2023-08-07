What is pickleball? The founder of Major League Pickleball explains

Pickleball is a fast-paced, low-impact sport that’s taking the world by storm.

Invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum in Seattle, the sport was created as a summer activity for children. However, in recent years, pickleball has evolved into one of the fastest-growing sports in the country with at least 4.8 million pickleball players nationwide.

So, what exactly is pickleball, and why is it becoming so popular?

What is Pickleball?

Steve Kuhn, co-founder of Major League Pickleball, explains that the easiest way to describe the sport is to say it’s like “miniature tennis” but with more focus on strategy and coordination.

Pickleball courts are one-third the size of tennis courts and accommodate both singles and doubles play, with doubles being the most common.

Because the court is smaller, the sport doesn’t involve a lot of running. However, there are opportunities to hit the ball more often, which requires more focus on hand-eye coordination, strategy and skill.

Unlike tennis, pickleball uses pickleball paddles, which are lighter than tennis rackets. The plastic ball used in pickleball is also lighter than a tennis ball and has fewer holes than a traditional wiffle ball.

Why is pickleball so popular?

Kuhn says pickleball fulfills basic human desires for play.

“We’re all children to some extent. We all love the joy of playing something,” Kuhn said.

Regardless of your experience and skillset, the sport can be very fun and easy to learn.

“Because you hit the ball so much, you rapidly improve, and that gives you a good feeling. Everybody likes to do something they’re getting better at,” Kuhn said.

The sport is so popular, some pro athletes have started picking up the sport.

Sam Querrey, who was the No. 11 in the world of tennis, has crossed over to Major League Pickleball. Jack Sock, 2016 Olympic mixed doubles gold medalist and tennis star, has talked about wanting to play pickleball, says Kuhn.

The sport has even gained the likes of football stars Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who have invested in pickleball.

For many former professional athletes, Kuhn says pickleball is another sport for them to compete in and find joy in.

“It’s kind of like a rebirth for a lot of athletes,” Kuhn said.

The potential of pickleball

In 2021, Kuhn opened Dreamland, an 86-acre outdoor entertainment sports venue with 16 pickleball courts and other attractions in Austin, Texas.

He wants to make Major League Pickleball one of the “great sports leagues” in the U.S.

“I have said publicly that I think MLP will be a top-five sports league in America before the end of this decade,” Kuhn said.

He believes that the passion of the players, the sport’s widespread appeal and the investment in production quality will pave the way for pickleball’s success.

“I’m convinced that we’re on a path to one of the most important sports in America,” he said.