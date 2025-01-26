What is on Mark Zuckerberg's gold chain necklace?

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth and influence are common knowledge, but one prominent piece of jewelry is giving some insight into a lesser-known side of him.

In his early years as Facebook’s founder, Zuckerberg became known for his rejection of traditional corporate norms with his style choice of hoodies. These days, the Meta CEO is taking his approach to style in a new direction with a bold statement necklace featuring a striking pendant with a connection to his family.

The necklace holds personal meaning as it represents his Jewish heritage and is a connection to the three daughters he shares with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Why is Mark Zuckerberg wearing chains?

Zuckerberg touched on his recent affinity for wearing gold chains during an April 2024 video call with journalist Eva Chen, posted to Instagram. During the conversation, Chen asked Zuckerberg to tell her about his gold chain necklace, saying, "I know there's a story behind it."

"I'm in the process of designing a long-term chain, and what I'm going for is — I'm working with a designer to engrave the prayer that I sing to my girls every night when I put them to bed," he explained before adding more about the design process."I just want to try out a bunch of different chains, get a sense of the colors, the materials, the thickness."

By June 2024, the pendant appeared to be hanging from Zuckerberg's neck and all over his Instagram page.

What is on Mark Zuckerberg’s necklace?

In a 2024 interview with The Circuit’s Emily Chang, the Facebook founder noted that the pendant features the Hebrew “Mi Sheberach” prayer, which he says with his daughters nightly as part of their bedtime routine.

“This is something that I worked with a designer to make that has engraved on it the prayer that I sing to my daughters every night when I put them to bed,” he explained.

What does Mark Zuckerberg’s gold necklace mean?

In Judaism, Mi Sheberach is a prayer for healing, according to ReformJudaism.org, a website created by the Union for Reform Judaism.

The prayer includes a line wishing for the courage to make life a blessing, a sentiment Zuckerberg described in his interview with Chang as holding significant personal meaning.

"It's basically a prayer for health and courage. And it says, may we have the courage to make our lives a blessing," he explained. "I've sung it to (my daughters) basically every night of their lives since they were born unless I'm out traveling or something, but I try to be around for bedtime. That's kind of my thing. And when I hang out with the kids, it's just meaningful for me and our family."

