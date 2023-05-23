Hockey fans can get free food at Chipotle on Tuesday.

To celebrate the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" day at the fast-casual restaurant.

All you have to do is wear a hockey team jersey, buy an entree and you'll get another entree free.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement.

The buy-one-get-one promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer.

But you better hurry. The offer is valid on May 23, 2023, only after 3:00 p.m. local time.