3 Dead, 1 Missing After Illinois Explosion Friday

Authorities in suburban Waukegan say that they have now located two of the victims who were left missing after Friday's explosion at a plant in the area, and that one victim is still missing in the rubble.

During a press conference Sunday, officials confirmed that a third victim was located in the wreckage of the AB Specialty Silicones plant, and that efforts were underway to recover the victim's body from the rubble.

One person is still missing in the building, and search efforts are ongoing to find the individual, authorities said.

One body had already been recovered from the building during the search, and another person, identified as 29-year-old Allen Stevens, passed away Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center, according to authorities.

A total of four workers were taken to area hospitals, with Stevens passing away Saturday afternoon.

Heavy equipment remains on the scene as workers try to dismantle the debris to make it safe for rescue workers to search for the missing individuals.

Officials say that when firefighters arrived at the scene, they noted heavy damage and a massive fire. Rescue workers also encountered injured workers from the plant and transported them to local hospitals. Other neighboring fire departments were called in to help battle the massive fire.

An investigator from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office has been at the scene to evaluate the cause of the explosion, but has not released any findings at this time.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has also announced that after extensive air quality and water monitoring tests that there is no danger posed to the public by the aftermath of the explosion. OSHA investigators have also been called to evaluate the incident.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred in our plant last night,” AB Speciality Silicones GM Mac Penman said in a statement. “We have spent the day trying our best to support all of the members of our AB family as we attempt to process this terrible loss together.

“We want to express our extreme gratitude to all the first responders who arrived at the scene. We continue to work closely with the Waukegan Fire Department and the Illinois Fire Marshal as they secure the scene and complete their investigation,” he added.