New Documentary Explores ‘The Lost Story of Emmett Till'

The new original documentary from NBC Chicago, "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: The Universal Child," examines the 1955 lynching of a Black teenager from Chicago who was visiting relatives in Mississippi and the impact of his murder on the Civil Rights Movement.

Then a twist: How did a globally known name – Emmett Till – quickly fade away from history books? How could people forget the brutal torture of a 14-year-old boy? Award-winning Investigative Journalist Marion Brooks details the events surrounding the case to help understand the context behind the lost story of Emmett Till.

“This heinous crime happened 66 years ago, and the story is still relevant today," Brooks said. "The world’s shock of Emmett Till’s open casket photograph is a parallel to the world’s shock of the George Floyd video. It’s important to understand our history as we look to heal and grow."

Watch the feature documentary, "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: The Universal Child" in the video player above or click here.

"The Lost Story of Emmett Till: The Universal Child" features video sourced from NBC Chicago’s 1985 documentary "Emmett Till: The Murder and the Movement," written by reporter Rich Samuels and produced by Anna Vasser. The film includes interviews with Emmett’s mother and people who witnessed the injustice surrounding the case. Reporter Rich Samuels also approaches one of the killers.

Brooks complements the archival footage with context on what the world was like in 1955 and why Emmett Till’s story began to disappear from public consciousness.