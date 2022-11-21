Just five days after the Artemis I program's Orion capsule made its long-awaited liftoff from Earth, the unmanned spacecraft is finally reaching the moon on Monday.

Orion will fly just over 80 miles above the lunar surface as it orbits the moon. NASA's live coverage of the flyby will begin at 7:15 a.m. ET, with the outbound set to take place at about 7:44 a.m. ET. NASA says it expect to lose communication with the spacecraft as is passes behind the moon for approximately 34 minutes starting at 7:26 a.m. ET.

The three-week test, if successful, will allow for a manned crew to take the Orion around the Moon in the future.

The Artemis I program, which has been set up to return Americans to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago, plans to make its orbit around the Moon with humans in 2024 and a Moon landing in 2025. Eventually, in the 2030s and 2040s, NASA plans to build a base on the Moon and send astronauts to Mars.