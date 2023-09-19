Japan

Watch: Japanese wrestlers tussle on bullet train

Two professional wrestlers brought their action from the ring to the inside of a train

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have taken part in train fights on the big screen in the last year. Now, a pair of Japanese wrestlers decided to take things to the next level.

Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi duked it out in what the event organizer says was the first wrestling match ever held inside a bullet train.

The match took place on the Nozomi Shinkansen train going from Tokyo to Nagoya, which reached speeds up to 177 mph.

A full train car was booked for the event, and the 75 tickets sold out within 30 minutes of their release.

Spectators got their money's worth, as it took Suzuki 30 minutes to finally beat Takagi.

Check out scenes from the train in the video above.

