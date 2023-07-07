The Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky on Thursday released video of a pair of officers chasing a large pig that was on the loose last month.

Body-worn camera video shows officers with LMPD’s 6th Division responding to a report of a pig running loose in a residential neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m. on June 29. As officers arrive, a bystander can be seen running alongside the pig, between the animal and a busy road.

“We tried using a hobble as a leash but our new friend wasn't having it,” police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Neighbors even pitched in to help us with the chase! Everyone fell down, everyone laughed... ahhh, good times.”

“He’s one of us,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. “Just a couple of pigs chasing a pig.”

Eventually, the pig ended up in a backyard where officers were able to use a dog pole to snare the animal. The pig’s owners brought a large dog crate to transport it away.